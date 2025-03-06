The future of a Kirkcaldy charity has been thrown into doubt as it faces an investigation into a number of concerns over the way it has been run.

Additional support needs charity, Nourish, also faces serious concerns over future funding as it looks for a new chief executive to succeed Lynn Scott, one of its founders and its leader since inception.

The charity, which has a £300,000 turnover, has two huge bases within the Mercat Shopping Centre in the Lang Toun as well as an office at Barclay Court at Mitchelston - but it has endured months of turmoil behind the scenes which have now spilled into the public domain.

Volunteers, staff and former trustees who have spoken to the Press have raised serious concerns over the charity’s governance and management, and the devastating impact of expulsion notices being served on them after raising complaints, said to number over 40 in total against the CEO.

Nourish base in the Mercat Shopping Centre, Kirkcaldy

The board of trustees - which has also endured a host of departures and gone though multiple chairpersons over the last 12 months - said it was “seriously concerned about the future of the charity” but underlined the depth of the split within the organisation, stating the “personal nature of the complaints and the manner in which some have been made” have made the issues personal and “have driven out staff, volunteers and trustees, and put the whole future of the charity at risk.”

Charity regulator OSCR has started its inquiry into the concerns raised, and David Torrance MSP has also spoken of his concerns for the future of the charity after his office was contacted by around a dozen members.

He raised their concerns directly with the chief executive, and also took them to OSCR.

“I had to go to OSCR with the amount of evidence I had been presented with,” he said. “The allegations are concerning and serious and must be resolved. I want to see OSCR report as promptly as possible.”

The arts ands crafts room at Nourish (Pic:: Fife Photo Agency)

The concerns come at a crucial time for Nourish.

Ms Scott, who is also a trustee, announced in November she was standing down after 13 years at the helm. She was one of the five parents of children with additional support needs who came together in 2011 to launch the organisation.

She has continued in the role pending the search for a successor, but, it is understood that process has yet to begin given the uncertainty over the charity’s future funding. She extended her notice period into 2025 and it is understood she was due to leave her post at the end of February, but the recruitment of any successor could take several months to conclude, leaving the charity in limbo with its funding lasting only until the end of this month.

The issue has been addressed at length by the trustees who have asked Ms Scott to continue to manage the day to day operations. They admitted they “do not yet have sufficient clarity around future funding and whether the charity is a going concern to be able to go to recruitment right now.”

Lynne Scott is stepping down as chief executive at Nourish (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

But it is concerns over the charity’s governance and management which sit at the very heart of the complaints.

Former staff members and volunteers spoke of a “toxic culture” and when they lodged formal complaints they failed to get a resolution. They claimed some had been bullied and belittled.

Several also face expulsion from Nourish, and were removed from the charity’s social media platforms. That also led to the situation becoming increasingly toxic as allegations were not dealt with in a thorough and expedient manner.

“People have been damaged by the way they have been treated,” said one. “The charity does not recognise it is harming people.” One who lodged a complaint against the CEO said she was suspended and nothing happened regarding the issues she raised. “I am still waiting,” she said. “I raised my concerns with governing bodies and went through all the channels to try to change things and stop people being hurt. The charity is in tatters.”

Food Support Service room at Nourish (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

The threat of expulsion, however, may be withdrawn.

The trustees said it involved “only a very small number of members” but by meeting the group they “hope to address their concerns, make improvements, and may reconsider the need for expulsion, focusing instead on growing the charity’s membership.”

For the complainers, the damage has been already done.

The former volunteers, staff and trustees, who all spoke anonymously, said around 40 complaints had been made against the chief executive. Being removed from WhatsApp platforms meant they were isolated, they said.

“We met and found out we all had the same concerns” said one. ”I felt intimidated - not something that happens to me easily. I complained, was suspended and and invited to a meeting - I didn’t know what I had done wrong.

“We need to put the brakes on this. Things aren’t what they seem. There are people who have given many years to the charity being expelled just for asking about policy and procedure. People have to be accountable.”

They continued: “A lot of great work has been done that has now been demolished. There have been numerous changes among the trustees with no information, and no-one told us why staff were leaving.

"We have many others out there who have been told things - it makes me feel awful, makes me feel sick. We spoke out because the AGM was put back and out back - people felt they were being put off.”

That appears to have been acknowledged with the trustees engaging Fife Voluntary Action (FVA) - an independent charity that supports community groups and voluntary organisations - to improve its procedures and strengthen its governance.

Its chief executive, Kenny Murphy, said there were two possible outcomes- to see if charity has a future and help it survive this crisis, or wind it up.

Nourish has already breached its statutory duties by not holding an AGM since September 2023 - they must be held no more than 15 months apart. The most recent scheduled date was postponed just a few weeks ago, leaving the former staff and volunteers in limbo once more, and widening the rift.

Trustees said the decision to delay the AGM was taken in discussion with FVA to give them time to get the accounts into the proper format for submission to OSCR. New accountants have been engaged to do the work.

The trustees said: “We want to ensure – with FVA’s support – that we present our members with reliable information in order to take the necessary decisions about the future of the charity.”

But concerns over the future of Nourish also played a part in the decision.

A statement said: “The trustees wanted to take the time to determine whether they consider the charity to be a going concern, in light of the complaints and the impact that this has had on Trustees, staff, volunteers and members, and potentially for our funders. We want to ensure – with FVA’s support – that we present our members with reliable information in order to take the necessary decisions about the future of the charity.”

The trustees said they were “seriously concerned” about the future of Nourish, and the families it supports.

They were also “very concerned” at the lack of continuity and increased stress and pressure it places on a small number of volunteers who sit on the board, adding: “We will do the best we can, with support, to strengthen governance and grow the number of Trustees over the coming months.

It also recognised the need for “urgent improvements” starting with strengthening governance and the board itself. It said the AGM would give members a chance to have their say, adding: “ In the meantime, Lynne will lead the day-to-day operations of the charity on behalf of the board.”

It will also look to bring more trustees on board “and will be open and transparent about that process” adding: “We know that we would benefit from additional skills, knowledge and experience, but bringing in new volunteers at a time is very challenging, for all. Not many volunteers would be keen to step forward in such challenging circumstances and significant meeting requirements, but we will work with FVA to introduce governance improvements and a plan to strengthen the board. We are lucky to have a small number of dedicated trustees who want to see the good work of the charity to continue.”

The one factor which united both sides is the desire to ensure families are supported - whether that is via Nourish continuing to ensure families are supported, less isolated, and part of a caring network, or a new organisation starting up. Ending up with nothing is not an option for anyone involved.

The trustees said Nourish played “a key role in the lives of families facing severe and enduring challenges and has developed an excellent reputation for our work over the years”

They added: We hope to help the charity to continue and will be working towards that with FVA, OSCR, funders, staff, members and service users over the coming months.”

And the people who have spoken out are adamant: “We want an opportunity to fix this. We do not want the charity to die. We will do whatever we can to save it. We are all committed to saving Nourish.

“It is all about the lived experience, and every volunteer and staff member has that. They genuinely need the help of a group like Nourish.”

An OSCR spokesperson said: “OSCR can confirm that it has an ongoing inquiry into the charity’s operations following concerns raised. We are actively engaging with the charity to address these matters. In line with our published inquiry policies, we are unable to provide further comment at this time.”