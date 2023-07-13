The Raith Lodge located at Beveridge Park’s main entrance has been boarded up for a number of years and residents are now concerned the building is vulnerable to vandalism.

However, Fife Council says it is secure and inspected regularly.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, claims that in recent days they’ve seen youngsters on the roof of the listed building, where substantial damage has already happened.

The building is also covered in graffiti (Pic: Submitted)

They said: “Something needs to be done about it because it’s sat for so long.

“I live locally and I was coming back from walking. What drew my attention was two young boys, who were probably in the age range of 10 to 14, were actually on the top ridge of the roof”.

Plans were submitted by Fife Council’s education service in August to turn the former head keeper’s house and tea room, which dates back to 1892, into a nursery for 24 youngsters and three staff. The application was permitted with conditions in December.

In response to the concerns, Louise Playford, service manager (Learning Estate) at Fife Council, said: "We're pleased that planning permission has been granted for Raith Lodge in Beveridge Park, which will bring this historic building back into use. Work will begin in the autumn to convert it into a nursery and will be complete by spring 2024, and this will include repairs to the external fabric.

Several tiles are missing from the listed building's roof (Pic: Submitted)

"Security measures are in place to prevent unauthorised entry. It's inspected regularly to ensure that it remains secure".

However there are now worries that if the building is not further secured, it may suffer the same fate as a number of other buildings around Fife.

The resident said: “I noticed how badly the building was starting to be vandalised. The roof tiles have been stripped, the downpipes and gutters have been ripped off.

