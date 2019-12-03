Fears for schoolboy, 14, missing for two days in Fife

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a teenager reported missing from his home in Fife.

Denyn Gourley was last seen at 1pm on Sunday the 1st of December 2019 in the Kirkcaldy area of Fife.

Denyn Gourley

The 14-year old has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for his welfare.

Denyn is described as white, 5 foot 3 inches tall, slim build, with short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing black or grey jogging bottoms, a dark blue bomber jacket and Adidas trainers, possibly red in colour.

Denyn has links to the Kirkcaldy and Leven areas.

Anyone who may have seen Denyn since this time, or who has any information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Police scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3716 of the 1st of December.

