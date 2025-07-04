Female heavyweight competitors break new ground at Highland Games in Fife
They are set to be part of the programme for this year’s event in St Andrews at Station Park on Sunday July 27.
Founded in 1984, the games hosts an annual celebration showcasing strength, athleticism and Scottish tradition.
The female athletes will compete in the heavyweight events including tossing the caber, throwing the weight, throwing the hammer and putting the shot.
Austen Cameron, chair of the St Andrews Highland Games said, “As we enter into this new chapter for St Andrews Highland Games we’d like to warmly welcome all of the ladies heavyweight athletes as a significant and important step forward in the history of our games.”
Ian Grieve, joint founder, and secretary, added, “It will mean an earlier start time for the day, but we were determined to get this into our programme of events. The entries to compete filled up very quickly, which is very encouraging, and we look forward to keen competition on the day.”
Alongside the inaugural female heavyweight events, spectators will also find men’s and junior heavyweight events, solo piping, Highland Dancing, the St Andrews Pipe band, cycling and running events, and a selection of traditional Scottish trade stands. For more information go to: https://www.standrewshighlandgames.co.uk/
The Highland Games circuit in Fife also includes Burntisland’s long established event on July 21, Inverkeithing on August 2 and Bowhill oN September 14.
