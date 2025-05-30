Kirkcaldy’s Festival Of Ideas gets into full swing this weekend.

The annual event, inspired by the global influence of Adam Smith, the Lang Toun’s most famous son, runs from June 5-8, and features everything from talks and trails to a classic car show.

The festival also brings renowned actor, Brian Cox, to town to talk about his eagerly awaited return to the Scottish stage.

Organised by the Adam Smith Global Foundation, the festival is also one of the key components of Langtoun Fest - a month-long programme of events taking place at venues across the town.

Brian Cox, Arabella Weir and Graeme Park are all appearing at this year's Festival Of Ideas (Pics: Submitted)

it will have no fewer than seven events, headlined by VIP guest, Brian Cox in conversation with Arabella Weir at the Adam Smith Theatre on Saturday, June 7 - previous star names who have appeared include Sandi Toksvig, David Tennant, Ed Balls, Joanna Lumley, and Eddie Izzard.

Brian will talk about his forthcoming appearance at the Edinburgh International Festival where he plays the ghost of Smith, and will be introduced by Gordon Brown, former MP and Prime Minister.

On Sunday, June 8 the foundation will host the premier of the third play in the trilogy by John Yule.

‘Adam Smith: A Canopy of Hope’ takes on the subject of the financial crash from Smith’s perspective. This unique reading to a small audience takes place upstairs in the Adam Smith Heritage Centre. The evening will also be accompanied by cello music.

Academics Maksymilian Del Mar, Murray Pittock and John Hall (Pics: Submitted)

Academic discussion and debate always sits at the heart of every Festival Of Ideas, and on On Friday, June 6 at Fife College’s St Brycedale Campus there will be an international panel discussion titled ‘Exploring Smith – History, Sociology and Law’.

The panel includes Professor Maksymilian Del Mar (Queen Mary University of London) and Professor John Hall (McGill University, Montreal).

They are joined by renowned Scottish historian, Murray Pittock from the University of Glasgow- author of the award winning book Scotland:The Global History and former debating opponent of Boris Johnson at Oxford

Dr Gordon Povey, general manager of the global foundation, said: “This event is a unique opportunity for our local and international audiences to engage with Adam Smith not just as the father of modern economics, but as a thinker deeply concerned with the ethical, legal, and social fabric of human life.”

The event starts at 2:00pm - teas and coffees from 1:30pm - and is free, with ticket info at www.adamsmithglobalfoundation.com/new-events

Prior to it, there will be a special Adam Smith heritage trail starting from Fife College which will explore key historical locations connected to Smith’s life and legacy in Kirkcaldy. A second trail is planned for Saturday, June 7, starting and ending at the Adam Smith Heritage Centre.

The 2025 programme also features the Adam Smith Pub quiz at Betty Nicols hosted by local quizmaster Mungis on Thursday, June 5 which will include a special round of questions on the renowned economist and philosopher.

The foundation is also is behind the Lang Toun Classic Car show which will take over the High Street on June 13 - a first for the town. It is free for exhibitors and visitors.

The Big Guddle is an event for kids - and their parents - organised by the Bairns Group in the Adam Smith walled garden on Sunday, June 15, and there is a unique, intimate gig headed by Hacienda DJ Graeme Park in aid of Sarcoma UK at Kirkcaldy Rugby Club on Friday, June 27.