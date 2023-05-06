Variety and creativity are key elements in the Ways to Wellbeing Festival, run by OnFife, which has something to offer people of all ages and abilities.

Taking part and learning new skills is a vital part of the four-week festival, which takes place at OnFife venues across the Kingdom.

For dog lovers, there can be no better way to wellbeing than snuggling up with a therapet at Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries on May 15. Therapets are there to help children who struggle a little when asked to read out loud. The dog’s calming presence relaxes children and makes it easier for words to flow. Children can meet loveable Logan and his owner, grab a book and sit back and chill – their new canine friend will be all ears for their chosen tale. The free drop-in event is aimed at children age 5+.

OnFife is hosting the Way to Wellbeing Festival at its venues throughout May.

Book lovers of all ages are invited to join library staff for a welcoming Walk On session – an ideal opportunity to take time out and connect with others and the outdoors. Sessions at Cupar, Duloch and Leven libraries each start with a short guided walk, followed by a chat about books over a cuppa.

Festival library events are not just about books – for confidence building, it is hard to beat OnFife’s Lego Drop-In sessions. Weekend sessions are taking place at libraries, giving people of all ages a chance to have fun as they construct, create and chill out.

OnFife Libraries are also hosting events linked to the ever-popular Bookbug Week, which this year celebrates all types of dance, music and movement. Activities linked to Bookbug’s Big Shoogle take place at libraries from May 15-21. Events are geared for families with children aged 0-4 and all are free, although booking is essential.

OnFife’s fantastic art collection has a key role to play in the festival too.

Mindfulness practitioner Craig Gilbert leads a session at Kirkcaldy Galleries on May 20, which offers a fresh perspective on the venue’s popular display, Unveiling the Madonna. Craig will guide participants through the basics of mindful meditation and explain how looking at art is a great way to slow down, reflect and take time for yourself. There will also be a dementia-friendly mindful meditation session with Craig on May 30. Both sessions are free, but booking is required as spaces are limited.

The ARTspace display at Kirkcaldy Galleries is offering a selection of wonderful paintings from the OnFife collection that includes familiar favourites and hidden gems. Visitors can try out a host of art-themed activities linked to the exhibition – either in the gallery, or at home.

There are craft activities on offer too. The festival is a great time to try out Kirkcaldy Galleries’ crochet club or the knitting groups at Cupar and Templehall Libraries.

Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries is hosting three drop-in events that tie in with Mandy Barker’s spellbinding exhibition, Our Plastic Ocean. Each focuses on the growing threat of plastic marine pollution. Sandy Mitchell of Restoration Forth gives a talk on May 17 and artist Hazel Terry hosts a creative workshop on May 18.

The venue is also presenting an exhibition of work by Dunfermline-based art collective Falling UP, whose big themes include eco-psychology, neurodiversity and creative sustainability. Outside-Inside is a showcase for Falling UP’s diverse outputs, bringing the best of their al fresco work into a gallery space. The show opens on May 15.