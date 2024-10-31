A festival to celebrate absent friends is staging several events in Fife.

To Absent Friends gives people an opportunity to celebrate the lives and memories of people who have died, through stories, celebrations and acts of reminiscence. Launched in 2014, it runs across Scotland from November 1-7.

Across the week www.toabsentfriends.org.uk has plenty of suggestions of ways to participate. People are invited to change their social media profile pictures to someone who has died, with a story, share their tributes on the online Wall of Remembrance, and their songs on the remembrance playlist.

On Tuesday, November 5, Sacred Sanctuary is organising an event at Dysart Community Hall, which is open to the public. It will feature a karaoke of remembrance songs, tea/coffee/biscuits, chill out chat, reiki zone, postbox station for people to write letters, candle to light with a memory book, bee-saving seed packs for people to take away and plant in memory, and a tribute wall.

The festival features several events in Fife (Pic: Myriams-Fotos/Pixabay)

On Monday, November 4, Kinghorn Community Centre hosts a remembrance lunch from 12.30pm to 2.30 pm. It is an opportunity to meet and remember absent friends, to tell stories, share photographs, to celebrate and reminisce about the people we miss. And at Silverburn Park in Leven on Friday, November , FEAT will pay respects and acknowledge the efforts of three long-serving volunteer trustees - Brian Robertson, Rose Duncan and Gordon Mitchell - no longer with us. Friends, family and colleagues are invited to the park to plant a tree in the walled garden.

Rebecca Patterson of Good Life, Good Death, Good Grief, the alliance of organisations behind the festival, said: “Most people have lost someone dear to them, but they live on in our stories and memories. To Absent Friends recognises that. We want people to stop and take some time to share those stories – whether it’s just raising a glass, getting the old photo albums out, or something more formal. “