Festive campaign nets life-changing £14,000 for LinkLiving in Kirkcaldy

Almost £14,000 was generated thanks to the generosity of individuals and businesses across Fife and beyond.

People were invited to sponsor stars, which lit up LinkLiving’s West Bridge Mill building in Kirkcaldy at a special switch-on event in December.

Sarah Smith, chief executive, said: “These funds will further the work of LinkLiving in assisting people to positively transform their lives.

The money will support the work done by LinkLiving

“I would like to thank those individuals and businesses who showed such generosity during the current cost-of-living crisis. Their support will make such a difference to the individuals and families LinkLiving assists.”

LinkLiving is a trauma-informed health and well-being charity that helps people of all ages to overcome the negative impacts of trauma, mental health, inequality and isolation.

