Festive cheer in Leven as Britain's Got Talent star Cammy Barnes switches on town's Christmas lights

Christmas arrived in Leven at the weekend as the town came together to celebrate the start of the festive season.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 28th Nov 2023, 09:26 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 09:27 GMT
Crowds gathered on Leven High Street for an afternoon of entertainment ahead of the big Christmas light switch on. During the afternoon there was entertainment on stage from locals and community groups. Among them were choirs from local schools, the Mary Bradford Singers and the Amber Barclay Dance Academy.

The big man in red, Santa, arrived in time for the light switch on, which this year saw local musician and Britain’s Got Talent semi finalist Cammy Barnes, do the honours pressing the button.