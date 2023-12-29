Festive fundraiser in Kirkcaldy raises thousands for kids Christmas parties
and live on Freeview channel 276
Eight events in the run up to Christmas saw Santa tour the streets of the Lang Toun in his sleigh, with people donating along the way.
The Rotary Club has raised over £2600 which will go to the children’s party it organises in conjunction with the YMCA, with any surplus going towards its £10000 target donation this year to Bloodbikes Scotland.
Iain Gow, club president, said “It has been a lot of hard work to organise the runs – some of them for the first time- but it was obvious from the faces of parents and children how exciting it was.”
Iain was happy to thank the people of Kirkcaldy for their support. He added: “Kirkcaldy folk have been really generous on all the runs and we are very grateful for their support.”