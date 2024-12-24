Festive fundraisers support work of Fife’s sight loss charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife’s sight loss charity Seescape has raised more than £800 to support its life-changing work to support people who are blind and partially sighted across the Kingdom.

The event, which took place at the start of December at the charity’s Glenrothes hub, saw supporters, service users and the community come together to raise money and find out more about how Seescape ensures people with sight loss can live their lives to the full.

Gordon Brown, Seescape’s honorary patron and former Prime Minister, was at the event and took time to chat to visitors and visit the stalls.

As well as stalls, there was a delicious bake sale, as well as information about the charity and what they do to support both those affected by sight loss and the wider community.

The event raised over £800 (Pics: Submitted)

Seescape supports more than 3,500 people every year across Fife helping them to live more independently. The charity - formerly known as Fife Society For The Blind - provides a range of services including training in rehabilitation and independent living skills, early intervention advice, counselling and accessible technology support.

It also offers social opportunities to those with visual impairments across Fife, as well as community-based assessments, home visits, and drop-ins at its visual impairment hub in Glenrothes to give information on the latest support and technologies available.

Seescape also ran its annual grand prize draw with prizes including an overnight stay at a luxury hotel, fine dining experience and festive hampers. This year the draw attracted a record-breaking number of entries and raised more than £3000.

This winter, Seescape’s hub is acting as a local ‘warm space’ location – a Fife Council initiative to work with community groups to offer warm places for anyone struggling with the cost of living. The centre is open to all every weekday between 10:00am and 4:00pm.

Lesley Carcary, chief executive, said: “We are pleased to be a warm space in Fife. This can be particularly helpful for anyone struggling to keep their home warm or looking to spend time with others. It means we can open our doors to all the community, not just people with sight loss and we’ll have hot food and drinks for anyone popping in.”