Festive gig gives Maggie’s Fife a cash boost

The annual Duchess Maggie’s fundraiser has given Maggie’s Fife a £2,130.27 cash boost.

Scottish ska band PorkPie performed at a sell-out gig in the Nicol Street pub on December 27 last year to raise the incredible amount for the charity.

This is the second year the band have performed at The Duchess for Maggie’s and organisers cllr Alistair Cameron and pub owner Dallas MacKay said this year has been the best yet.

As well as the ticket sales, £405 was collected from a raffle on the night.

Cllr Cameron said: “We always wanted to do something around the Christmas period so a number of years ago we decided to do a gig for Maggie’s prior to New Year.

“Every year since it has been a great success and everyone has enjoyed it.

“When The Duchess opened I approached Dallas about having the fundraiser for Maggie’s here and she agreed.

“She supplied the band and organised the tickets and I organised the raffle. The gig on december 27 was the best one ever in all the years we have been doing it, we have never raised over £2000 before. The atmosphere on the night was awesome.”

Dallas said: “The gig sold out in November, it was a fantastic night.

“We have done a lot for charities over the years but Maggie’s is the main one we support.

“Every penny from the ticket sales went to Maggie’s and everyone who came along on the night had a great time.

“We are delighted to be involved for such a worthwhile cause.”

Louise Duncan, fundraising organiser at Maggie’s Fife, said: “We are really pleased with the amount raised from this event for Maggie’s Fife.

“All the money raised goes to keeping our centre open so we can support more and more people.

“Last year we had the most visitors through the door - over 8,500 visitors.”

She added: “More and more people know that we are there and what we can offer in terms of support.”