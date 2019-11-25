Festive lights switch-on in Fife town

The countdown to Christmas has begun with the big switch on of Kirkcaldy’s festive lights.

They were turned on on Saturday afternoon as part of a packed programme of entertainment.

Festive characters entertained youngsters at the event. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Families were invited along to Charlotte Square which was closed off for a fun afternoon of music with refreshments provided.

You may also be interested in:

Woman seriously injured crossing Fife road

Police reveal latest crime figures for Fife

Jenn Connolly from Big Circus entertained locals. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Armed police at Fife bus station

During the event the lights on a giant tree outside Society were switched on.

Saturday also saw the launch of Kirkcaldy 4 All’s Christmas Star Trail.

Thirty stars, some over a metre tall, appeared in shop windows in the town centre and a map guided families to them.

Lights on a giant Christmas tree outside Society were switched on. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

The stars were decorated by local schools, charities and artists and by the businesses themselves.

Families who spotted all the stars were entered into a prze draw to win a £100 shopping voucher.

For the adults Kirkcaldy 4 All organised a Candy Cane Cocktail Trail.

Nine bars and pubs in Kirkcaldy sold special candy cane cocktails.

Bill Harvey, manager at Kirkcaldy4All, said the preparations paid off although the wet weather did have an effect on the afternoon’s turnout: “Everything went according to plan on Saturday,” he said.

“It was great working with Society and we’d like to thank them for all their efforts too. The tree and the lights are stunning. Unfortunately the weather wasn’t on our side and that was reflected in lower than anticipated numbers attending.”