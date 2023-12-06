Festive Scotmid campaign to reduce clothing waste launched
Scotmid have set up stations in store so shoppers can ‘Save a Christmas Jumper’, either by donating or taking away free snowy sweatshirts and nativity knitwear.
The campaign runs from Wednesday, December 6 and it is hoped that it will help reduce the hundreds of thousands of jumpers later ending up in UK waste streams.
Lynne Ogg, a communities manager at Scotmid said: “We know how expensive Christmas time can be. We hope this initiative brings some festive fun to local communities as well as a new lease of life for those tinselly tops. We look forward to seeing customers get a merry makeover in store!”
The initiative will be running until mid-December, so shoppers have time to get those holiday knits in for Christmas jumper days. There are posters in the store directing customers to the drop bins.