Festive shown at Fife cinemas raises thousands for Shelter Scotland
Arthur’s Christmas Tale was shown in cinemas around Fife including New Picture House, St. Andrews, The Kino Leven Cinema, The Kino Glenrothes and Tower Digital Arts Centre, Helensburgh and raised £2,262 to help the homeless in Scotland.
Angela Proctor’s story, of a little dog who guards a rough sleeper, was turned into a short film to raise funds to fight homelessness. It was shown during trailers throughout December with cinemagoers moved by the heartwarming encounter with Arthur, the little pug, given the chance to donate to Shelter Scotland either through a QR code or collections tins.
Angela said: “The message really seems to have resonated with audiences and I’m thrilled that this simple story of kindness has elicited such a response from cinemagoers. I’d like to thank everyone who put their hand in their pocket at a time of year which can be a strain on finances. It is enormously appreciated.
Sharryn McKelvie, Shelter Scotland senior community fundraising area manager said donations on the back of the film will help the charity fight homelessness.
She said: “Angela came up with a wonderful initiative which has really touched people and we’re most grateful for the support of all those who donated. We can’t fight the threat of homelessness alone and it helps immensely to know that others want to do their bit to try to alleviate the devastating impact the housing emergency has on people and society.”