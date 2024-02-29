Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Arthur’s Christmas Tale was shown in cinemas around Fife including New Picture House, St. Andrews, The Kino Leven Cinema, The Kino Glenrothes and Tower Digital Arts Centre, Helensburgh and raised £2,262 to help the homeless in Scotland.

Angela Proctor’s story, of a little dog who guards a rough sleeper, was turned into a short film to raise funds to fight homelessness. It was shown during trailers throughout December with cinemagoers moved by the heartwarming encounter with Arthur, the little pug, given the chance to donate to Shelter Scotland either through a QR code or collections tins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angela said: “The message really seems to have resonated with audiences and I’m thrilled that this simple story of kindness has elicited such a response from cinemagoers. I’d like to thank everyone who put their hand in their pocket at a time of year which can be a strain on finances. It is enormously appreciated.

Angela Proctor, author, (left) and Nichola English, Shelter Scotland with the donation (Pic: Shelter Scotland)

Sharryn McKelvie, Shelter Scotland senior community fundraising area manager said donations on the back of the film will help the charity fight homelessness.