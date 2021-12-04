Jordan Young has joined the campaign to inspire young Scottish children to read books

The star of BBC’s River City, from Cupar, has recorded The Last Wolf by Mini Grey - a powerful and funny story that reimagines the classic Little Red Riding Hood in an entirely new way.

The reading is in support of the partnership between charities Children 1st and the Dollywood Foundation UK, which is working to spark the love of reading in every child in Scotland.

Children and families can enjoy Jordon’s reading of the Penguin book on the Children 1st website.

Jordan - currently starring alongside Allan Stewart and Grant Stott in panto at the King’s Theatre in Edinburgh - is the latest in a series of well-known book lovers to record children’s stories for the campaign.

Others have included First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, actor and musician Tom Urie, radio presenter Katy Johnston, actor Sanjeev Kohli and singers Michelle McManus and Eddi Reader.

Jordan said: “I’m absolutely delighted to read this month’s bedtime story to support Children 1st and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

“I really enjoy reading to my two young children every night and sharing the joy of stories together.

“My children love them – it lets them use their imagination, helps them get to sleep and provides a time we all look forward to every evening.

“I hope my reading of The Last Wolf inspires other children to develop a love of reading too.”

The charities are also encouraging avid readers to donate to the campaign, to help share their love of reading with children who may not have access to books at home.

With public support, they will deliver a free book to children who might otherwise go without, every month from birth to their fifth birthday.

Alongside the books, children and their families are also offered practical and emotional support to keep their children safe and to support their wellbeing and development.

Gary Kernahan, Children 1st director of fundraising, said: “We’re delighted that Jordan is supporting this campaign and helping to pass on his love of reading and stories to other children across Scotland.”

Donate at www.children1st.org.uk/imaginationlibrary.

