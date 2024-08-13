Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Glenrothes actor is preparing for his writing debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with a hard-hitting drama based in his home town.

The curtain goes up on Michael Johnson’s Wish You Were Here at Greenside Riddles Court in the capital’s Lawnmarket from August 19-24 at 5:25pm. Ticket info at https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/wish-you-were-here

Set in the Macedonia precinct - where Michael spent much of time with friends growing up - it tells the story of three young men are pulled together for the first time in three years for an engagement party. Their paths have gone in different directions, and past issues have sparked turmoil. Wish You Were Here explores explores brotherhood, mental health and drug culture facing today’s society - and Michael hopes its chimes with audiences.

“It’s based on my personal experiences and those of my friends when we spent so much time in Macedonia, although I stayed in Leslie,” he said. “ It has some hard hitting themes but what I have tried to do is treat them with a bit of humour. When my friends talk about these issues we do try to laugh as well - maybe its a deflection thing, but it is a good mix with heartfelt moments.

Michael Johnson takes his new play Wish You were Here to the Fringe (Pic: Submitted)

“It has widespread appeal; young folk, and older people who will see it through the eyes of their children as mental health was perhaps not as widely spoken about when they were growing up. I’m really hoping young men will come and see it as it is directed at them.”

Michael has acted in smaller role sat the Fringe before, but this is his debut as a writer.

“I had the idea for this play about ten years ago. I wanted to write it at college as a lot of friends were going thorough mental health issues,” he said. “I spent two years working on it and showed it to a friend who was a director, and she wanted to jump on board straight away.

“We have a cast of five. It started out with two but during the writing process more characters came through and we spent a few months looking for actors to fit the roles. The hardest part was finding Fifers to be part of a play about Fife!”