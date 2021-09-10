ADAPT is the main drug and alcohol triage service in Fife.

It provides assessment of need and referral to specialist drug and alcohol services within the NHS and third sector.

The new drop-in service, called ‘Know the Script’ not only focuses on people struggling with substance abuse, but also their significant others.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 'Know the Script' team, from left to right, Dougie Ovenstone, Lindsey Thomson, and William Loch.

The service will host addictions counsellors offering single session therapies giving an immediate counselling session to help address issues rapidly, as well as a near fatal overdose team, who complete referrals and triage, advise on harm reduction, dispense Naloxone, overdose advice, referrals to other services or to just provide support.

Sessions will be provided at The Centre in Leven every Thursday from 10:00am to 3:00pm.

Dougie Ovenstone, an addictions counsellor with ADAPT, said: “We’re trying to engage with the community as there is a lot of stigma that surrounds addiction.

"Not only are we supporting people who are struggling with addiction, we are also going to support their significant others as for every person who is a substance abuser there are at least 10 other people that are also affected as they have very little services they can reach out to.

"The drop-in service is very informal and private, and if people need to be referred to other services we can do that for them.”

Dougie knows first hand of the effect substance abuse has on not only an addict, but on their family and loved ones as well.

"My brother died from an overdose in Methil two years ago. None of us are exempt from substance abuse.

"’Know the Script’ is a test of change in Leven and the surrounding area, we are not here to lecture people it’s about helping as many folk as possible, even if it's only for a sit down and a chat.

"All are welcome to come and visit the project, it’s about education and information as well as access to services.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.fassaction.org.uk/adapt-home/

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.