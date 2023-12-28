The players and committee of Bowhill Rovers Amateur Football Club showed the spirit of goodwill by helping their local community during the festive period.

At a time when many families are struggling to make ends meet, the club decided to collect food parcels for the village’s foodbank, known locally as The Fridge.

The club collected food parcels which were donated to the foodbank in the run up to Christmas.

A spokesperson for Bowhill Rovers said: “The Fridge is a lifeline for local people in the Cardenden area who are struggling to make ends meet. The committee and players felt Christmas time is a perfect opportunity to demonstrate some community spirit and everyone at the club donated for this worthwhile cause as a thank you for all the help and support that they have received from the Cardenden public over a long period of time.”

Margaret King, from the Bowhill Centre, accepts a donation of food parcels for The Fridge from Bowhill Rovers secretary Brian Penman (left) and committee member Gordon Hindley. (pic: submitted)

Bowhill Rovers are no stranger to struggles either. Last season the club nearly folded as it struggled to recover from the Covid pandemic.

The former Division One champions dropped out of the top tier a few seasons ago, starting again in Division Three of the Men’s Fife Amateur Football League. They are currently top of that division, undefeated in the league all season and still in all Fife cup competitions.

Manager Stevie Brown has been delighted by the response from players in recent weeks and is looking forward to the challenge of improving the team’s promotion chances in 2024. Their first game of 2024 is on Saturday, January 6 away to Dunfermline City at Bellyomen Park.

Margaret King from the Bowhill Centre, where The Fridge is based, thanked Bowhill Rovers for their efforts for delivering the food parcels to help stock up supplies.