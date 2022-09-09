Fife ambulance staff with 20 years service honoured at special ceremony
Ambulance staff with almost 200 years of service across Fife have been honoured.
They attended a special ceremony held at the Town House, Kirkcaldy where they were presented with long-service medals.
Robert Balfour, Lord Lieutenant of Fife, made the presentations to eight members of the Scottish Ambulance Service.
They included: Nicola McKeen, Leven Station, (13 years 5 months); Stewart Lennon, St Andrews, (13 Years 8 months); William Munn Dunfermline Station, (13 years 5 months); Michael Cain, Kirkcaldy Station, ( 33 years 6 months); Andy Tribe, Glenrothes, ( 34 years 5 months); Alan McIntyre, Leven station, (40 years); Elizabeth Meade, Kirkcaldy, ( 24 years 1 month) and Gillian Somerville, Leven, (28 years 3 Months).
Also attending the event was Wendy Griffin of the Scottish Ambulance Service.
