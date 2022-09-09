News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Fife ambulance staff with 20 years service honoured at special ceremony

Ambulance staff with almost 200 years of service across Fife have been honoured.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 9th September 2022, 7:58 am
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 7:58 am
The long-service awards presentation.
The long-service awards presentation.

They attended a special ceremony held at the Town House, Kirkcaldy where they were presented with long-service medals.

Robert Balfour, Lord Lieutenant of Fife, made the presentations to eight members of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

They included: Nicola McKeen, Leven Station, (13 years 5 months); Stewart Lennon, St Andrews, (13 Years 8 months); William Munn Dunfermline Station, (13 years 5 months); Michael Cain, Kirkcaldy Station, ( 33 years 6 months); Andy Tribe, Glenrothes, ( 34 years 5 months); Alan McIntyre, Leven station, (40 years); Elizabeth Meade, Kirkcaldy, ( 24 years 1 month) and Gillian Somerville, Leven, (28 years 3 Months).

Also attending the event was Wendy Griffin of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Wedding days: Share in the special days for these couples from across Fife
FifeTown houseKirkcaldySt Andrews