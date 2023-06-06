News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets

Fife armed forces volunteer receives prestigious recognition

The chairman of the Fife branch of an armed forces charity has been recognised for his volunteering work.
By Callum McCormack
Published 6th Jun 2023, 18:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 18:05 BST

George Givens of Glenrothes, who chairs the Soldiers', Sailors' & Airmen's Families Association (SSAFA) Fife Branch, was presented with a specially commissioned SSAFA Scotland region engraved plaque to signify him as a recipient of the Regional Recognition Award.

Originally from Liverpool, George (72) spent a number of years in the British Army, beginning as a 15 year old cadet in the Liverpool Scottish Army Cadet Force.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Enlisting as a junior soldier, he spent two years in Oswestry at the Junior Leaders Battalion before being posted to the Queen’s Own Highlanders, stationed in Edinbrugh.

George was presented with the award by SSAFA for his voluntary workGeorge was presented with the award by SSAFA for his voluntary work
George was presented with the award by SSAFA for his voluntary work
Most Popular

George said: “Being a Scouser in the Queen’s Own Highlanders was not unusual at the time, given the close links that the Battalion had with the Liverpool Scottish [a Territorial Battalion of the Queen’s Own Cameron Highlanders]. I rose through the ranks, eventually being selected for promotion to Warrant Officer First Class, and after a spell as Garrison Sergeant Major at Edinburgh Castle, I took on the role Regimental Sergeant Major of the Queen’s Own Highlanders, the first Scouser ever to do so.”

However that would just be the start of a career that would see him travel around the world, with stints in the UK, Sharjah, Germany, Hong Kong, Belize, Kenya, and the USA – including five operational tours of Northern Ireland and one operational tour in the Gulf.

Following his retirement from the Army, he began employment as a Practice Manager at a busy Fife GPs, taking early retirement in 2013 after 17 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Retirement allowed George to give something back to the service as he volunteered with SSAFA, first as a volunteer caseworker and then as chair in 2018. The role saw him become chair of one of the country's busiest branches.

Upon receiving his SSAFA Regional Award, George said: “I’m proud, if a little dumbfounded, to receive this award. I still do regular casework, so I know those that we help, either regulars, veterans, or their families, remain eternally grateful for all the hard work that our SSAFA volunteers carry out on their behalf, and I am so honoured to be part of this great organisation that’s a significant cog in providing support and advice to the Armed Forces community.”

Related topics:SSAFASoldiersFifeGlenrothesSailorsBritish Army