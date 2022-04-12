Fife art club launches ‘back to basics’ course with expert tutor

It starts on Thursday, April 21, and will be led by well-known local tutor Dorothy Black.

The course is aimed at not only those people who feel that they could draw with some expert help, but also at those who are feeling a bit rusty and would like to reignite those drawing skills they may have let slide.

Dorothy will show how every mark can be pared back and broken down into basic shapes to help refine drawing skills leading to the production of successful drawings and paintings.

The course is guaranteed to be a rewarding and fun experience.

The evening course runs until May 25 at the club’s studios at Caledonia House in the Saltire Centre.

It costs £75 including materials. Full details are available at glenrothesartclub.org.uk