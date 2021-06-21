The Art Club moved to its spacious new studios in late 2018 having sold its considerably smaller venue in Alburne Park.After a successful 15 months operating in its new premises it sadly had to close its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Glenrothes hippos on show at Scottish Parliament.

Various income generating activities are set to be discussed by the board, including generation of new membership and use of the generous space available at the studios by other art related groups.

The club’s children’s group, the Arty Bunch, has proved to be a great success with the club planning to open a second weekly session alongside its teenage group, #TAG, which is steadily building and has a keen bunch of young people attending.

For more information, or anyone wishing to join or an organisation keen to use the facilities, contact secretary, Ian Sloan, on: 01592 562109, Mob: 07799 267240 or email: [email protected]

