Gill Low, who is the very first recipient of the award, was praised for her pastel work called ‘Ooh la la garlic and onions’ which wowed judges and visitors alike.

Working from her studio in Thornton, Gill works with a variety of mediums to create breath taking works of art.

She said: “I’m absolutely delighted to win the Peter Dolan Award for Best Pastel in Show at the Dundee Art Society exhibition for my work in pastels.

Gill with her award winning pastel picture. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

"Peter Dolan, who sadly passed away, is one of my favourite artists and I’m honoured to be the first recipient of the award.

"I’ve been an artist my whole life ever since my mum sent me to classes when I was nine-years-old, and to be recognised for my work is just amazing!”

Gill said that she works with many different mediums and that she is open to take commissions from art lovers.

"Pastels are my favourite medium, but I also paint with acrylics, oils, and watercolours,” she said. “Recently I haven’t had many commissions but I’m looking forward to any that may come my way.

"I’m a good artist and it’s great to have my work recognised, especially by the Dundee Art Society as it is very prestigious.”

She added: “‘Ooh la la garlic and onions’ was very difficult to create as it is very hard to create realistic looking glass with pastels so I’m very proud of myself.”