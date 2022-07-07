And over the years the artists’ community in the Kingdom has continued to grow, with the land and seascapes of the East Neuk having a particular ‘drawing’ power.

Fife really is spoilt for choice when it comes to the range and style of works, and that may well have led us to forget some of the treasures we already hold.

One artist who, it could be argued, deserves wider recognition and greater access to his works is Tom Gourdie (1913-2005).

That’s maybe not too surprising as Gourdie actually made a great impression on hundreds, if not thousands, of Fifers, but through his promotion of calligraphy rather than the creations that left his easel, or the inspiration he passed on as art teacher at Kirkcaldy High, where he taught until 1973.

Born in Cowdenbeath, and the son of a miner, he was a man of many talents, and a musician as well as an artist, but it was his work in handwriting that is, perhaps, his lasting legacy.

However, his art is probably just as an important part of Fife’s heritage, not just capturing many local landmarks in his unique style, but also capturing Fife’s mining industry – a dimension of the Kingdom’s life that has now passed.

His achievements were such that the National Coal Board snapped those paintings up but that has made it difficult for the wider community to see and appreciate his range of works.

Thanks to an online nostalgia site, Auld Fife & Its People, there was a buzz among its 15,000-plus members when copies of Gourdie’s works began to be shared. While many remembered his handwriting tutoring, others discovered his artwork for the first time.

So, here’s a brief glimpse of some of his paintings and drawings.

Hopefully these will provide a taster for even more Fifers to enjoy the works of, like Vettriano, another ‘one of their ain’ ... and seek them out.

1. Celebrating Tom Gourdie St Monans Auld Kirk Photo: na Photo Sales

2. Celebrating Tom Gourdie Calligrapher Dr Tom Gourdie at a handwriting exhibition in the National Library of Scotland Edinburgh, February 1989. Photo: Jack Crombie Photo Sales

3. Celebrating Tom Gourdie Old Houses, Falkland Photo: na Photo Sales

4. Celebrating Tom Gourdie Pittenweem Harbour Photo: na Photo Sales