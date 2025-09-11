Fife artists collaborate to create giant mural in Pittenweem

The wraps have come off a giant mural in Pittenweem.

It was created by Fife artists, Donna Forrester and Vanessa Gibson, and forms part of the newly opened Pittenweem Playpark.

The mural project came about thanks to Pittenweem Arts Festival teaming up with Pittenweem Primary School to create a vibrant artwork for the community.

In the run-up to the summer holidays, Donna and Vanessa joined Pittenweem Arts Festival artists to lead creative workshops in the school, where they gathered ideas from the children that became the inspiration for the artwork. Donna and Vanessa were also joined by pupils who helped to bring their ideas to life.

Donna Forrester and Vanessa Gibson at their new mural in Pittenweem (Pic: Liam Dickson)

The finished mural can now be enjoyed by all and highlights the power of collaboration between artists, schools, and the wider community in bringing public spaces to life. The project was made possible thanks to Janet Dick and support from the Fife Council Local Community Development Fund.