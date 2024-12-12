Fife artist’s inspiring work goes on show after life-altering health challenges

Inspirational work created by a Fife artist living with an incurable form of brain cancer is being showcased at a local gallery.

Multi-talented Pam Thompson is exhibiting more than 100 of her works in a show called There Is ‘Still Life’ After Brain Surgery. It is on show until January 24 at the FifeSpace gallery in Rothes Halls, Glenrothes.

Pam has faced life-altering health challenges since 2012, having been diagnosed with a brain tumour during an MRI scan to investigate hearing loss. A further diagnosis of multiple sclerosis followed six months later, yet Pam continues to pursue her passion for art, using her experiences to shape her work.

She underwent an awake brain surgery procedure that removed 90 per cent of her tumour but, six years after the operation, it has returned.

Pam Thompson (centre) with examples of her work (Pics: Submitted)

Dunfermline-based Pam specialises in wildlife art and portraits of people and pets, using coloured and pastel pencils. She also includes acrylic painting, woodcarving, glass engraving and glitter art in her repertoire.

Pam previously taught arts and crafts in schools and to people using mental health services, organising exhibitions of their work. Now she practices what she once taught and art has become her own form of therapy.

She said: “I hope people will enjoy looking at my work – it’s amazing what you can do, even with a hole in your brain. We should never let anyone tell us that we cannot do something that we want to.”

Pam will also be putting on two three-hour drawing workshops in the gallery – Draw a Goldfish in a Lightbulb on January 9 and Draw a Labrador Eye on January 16. Workshops will cost £7.50 per person, which includes all materials, a soft drink and biscuits.

Meet The Artist events will take place in the gallery on January 6 and 13, giving people a chance to see Pam at work and chat to her about the creative process.

The exhibition was previously on display at Dunfermline Carnegie Library & Galleries and Pam said feedback from the show has been “absolutely amazing”.

"It’s just wonderful to read those comments,” she added. “It makes me think that it doesn't matter what life throws at you, there's always something you can do. You’re still worthwhile and can give back to people in life.”

The show transfers to the community galleries at Lochgelly Centre, from January 28 to March 1, and Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy, from March5 to April 11. Proceeds from all the artist events and picture sales will go to Brainstrust, a charity that provides personalised support to people living with a brain tumour and their loved ones.

Says Pam: “There are treatment options available to me in the near future, including a new drug that could, I hope, give me a bit more time, but drawing keeps me well, so there’s no better way for me to help Brainstrust.”

There Is ‘Still Life’ After Brain Surgery is at FifeSpace, Rothes Hall, until 24 January. The gallery is open Monday to Saturday, 10am-5pm. Admission is free.