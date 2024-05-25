Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Fife eco-artists are hosting a beach clean and seaweed art session they hope will strengthen campaigns to improve water quality.

Fife eco-artist Cally Nurse and Julia Cowie from Gallery 495 are organising a fun and creative morning at the beach to Celebrate World Ocean Day. The event takes place at Cellardyke Harbour on Sunday, 9 June 10.30am-1:00pm.

Kerrie Flockhart from Scottish Coastal Cleanup will also be joining them.

Cally said: “We are not only picking up beach debris, but we are also recording what we find for the Marine Conservation Society’s Beachwatch campaign.

Looking out at Cellardyke harbour mouth at low tide (Pic: Submitted)

“This information strengthens the campaigning work of the MCS to improve our seas and reduce the amount of plastic and other man-made waste in our seas.”