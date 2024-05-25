Fife artists set to host Cellardyke beach clean and art event
Fife eco-artist Cally Nurse and Julia Cowie from Gallery 495 are organising a fun and creative morning at the beach to Celebrate World Ocean Day. The event takes place at Cellardyke Harbour on Sunday, 9 June 10.30am-1:00pm.
Kerrie Flockhart from Scottish Coastal Cleanup will also be joining them.
Cally said: “We are not only picking up beach debris, but we are also recording what we find for the Marine Conservation Society’s Beachwatch campaign.
“This information strengthens the campaigning work of the MCS to improve our seas and reduce the amount of plastic and other man-made waste in our seas.”
After the clean-up, Cally will be running a free workshop on how to make art with seaweed at The Haven Bar and Restaurant, Cellardyke. She is currently exhibiting her installation KELP! in Cellardyke until 29 June.
