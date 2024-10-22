Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Fife’s enduring arts events is preparing to celebrate a landmark anniversary next year.

Open Studios North Fife marks its 20th year in May 2025, and aims to make it one to remember. Taking place on the Spring Bank Holiday weekend - May 3-5 - it has become one of Fife’s most well established and popular art events since it was established in 2005 and attracts thousands of visitors every year.

It was one of the first open studio events in Fife and led to several more similar events in the area. In the first year, 14 artists took part. Now over 80 open their studios, ranging from potters and painters to woodworkers and jewellers.

Making it happen takes the dedication of its volunteer committee members who are all professional artists - Dave Rae, Bun Mitchell, Gillian McFarland, Jan Silvera and Andrea McMillan. Two new faces have joined the team to help make 2025 extra special.

Cally Nurse and Carolyn Bell are at the helm of Open Studios North Fife in 2025 (Pic: Submitted)

Artist, Cally Nurse, is the new chair and brings with her over 25 years of public relations and fundraising experience while Carolyn Bell, the new vice-chair, currently works for Food4Fife, is a painter and filmmaker. Both are based in Newburgh which has a thriving artist community.

Mr Rae, wood and resin artist and the committee treasurer, said: “Their combined experience will help us promote the rich seam of creative talent here in Fife.

"The weekend is a great opportunity for the public to meet artists and discover more about their techniques and processes. Already we have several makers opening their doors for the first time in 2025.” He added: “Artists often work in isolation and opening their studios to the public can be daunting but we are keen to give people an insight into the reality of the working world of an artist. Part of the fun is exploring hidden hamlets and villages in Fife as well as seeing artists and demonstrations in their studios.

"People come from all over Scotland and make a weekend of it. Lockdown year had an impact but I'm pleased to say that visitor numbers have been steadily increasing each year since 2020. ”