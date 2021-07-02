Fife Asda worker walks 96 miles in memory of partner

Asda Dunfermline worker, Debbie Smith, has raised over £2000 waling the 96 miles of the West Highland Way in memory of her late partner and colleague Chris, who passed away from a stroke in July 2020.

By Darren Gibb
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 4:56 pm

The money raising over £2000 will go to Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland,

Debbie was joined by her friend, Louise West, who was taking part in honour of her mum, Betty, who passed away in January 2020.

Debbie said: "Grief is such a rollercoaster of emotions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Debbie Smith.

Louise and I have been concentrating on consistently walking to help get ourselves through it.

https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/lifestyle/outdoors/fifers-urged-to-follow-fire-safety-advice-while-camping-this-summer-3292711

https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/people/fifers-urged-to-befriend-vulnerable-families-in-barnardos-appeal-3293074

https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/crime/police-to-run-summer-anti-drink-drive-campaign-next-week-as-motorists-warned-of-morning-after-dangers-3293426

"We both like to share stories as we walk, and it is a hobby which has really kept us going through the tough times."

Callum Chalmers, the store’s home shopping section leader, paid tribute.

Hesaid: "I can't put into words how proud I am of Debbie for completing this amazing fundraising activity.

"She has overcome so much on a personal level over the last year, and she has still managed to raise funds to support others in need.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

Dunfermline