The money raising over £2000 will go to Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland,

Debbie was joined by her friend, Louise West, who was taking part in honour of her mum, Betty, who passed away in January 2020.

Debbie said: "Grief is such a rollercoaster of emotions.

Debbie Smith.

Louise and I have been concentrating on consistently walking to help get ourselves through it.

"We both like to share stories as we walk, and it is a hobby which has really kept us going through the tough times."

Callum Chalmers, the store’s home shopping section leader, paid tribute.

Hesaid: "I can't put into words how proud I am of Debbie for completing this amazing fundraising activity.

"She has overcome so much on a personal level over the last year, and she has still managed to raise funds to support others in need.”

