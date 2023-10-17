Fife Atlantic rowing challenger delighted with response from food suppliers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following Henry Cheape’s call for sustainable, natural produce to take with him on his journey, the Scottish businessman is out to prove he can sustain his daily intake of 6,000 calories on just locally sourced produce when he embarks on an epic solo adventure in December this year aboard the PollyAnne, an R25 rowing boat which won her class during the 2022 Atlantic race.

Henry Cheape – the 43-year-old businessman behind farm shop Balgove Larder in St Andrews – is planning to take on the challenge of rowing the Atlantic solo in a 3000-mile odyssey to raise £250,000 for conservation and environment charities and promote the importance of sustainability.

The list of supporters already includes; Heartfull (spiced nuts), Great Glen Charcuterie (venison pepperoni), ScottishHoneyberry Growers (frieze-dried honeyberries), Your Piece Baking Co (oatcakes), Allan's Chilli Sauce, East Neuk Cured (cured meats), Fife Honey and Johnston's Tablet.

Henry is undertaking a huge challenge. Image: Rick Booth at Callysnapper

By using selected food suppliers to sustain his Atlantic venture, Henry aims to promote the message that sustainability is at the very heart of a better future.

From the food we grow on our farms to the education that helps to empower people to lead sustainable lives.

In order to take on the World’s Toughest Row - which will see Henry join other adventurers on the unsupported trans-Atlantic row from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua – Henry and his team studied a rigorous process of calories calculation with the aim of creating suitable ‘recipes’ – Henry’s Balgove meals - which not only will sustain the huge physical challenge with a calorie count just under 6,000 Kcal per day, but will also offer a sufficient variety of flavours and textures.

The food Henry is onboarding – a mixture of meal packs, wet meals and snack packs - will need to last him a full 85 days on a voyage that can take anything up to ten weeks to complete and is a feat of mental, physical and psychological endurance.

Henry is getting stocked up in advance. Image: Rick Booth at Callysnapper

A range of sophisticated support systems are also on board the vessel, including a water maker, and a small cabin where the food supply will be stored.

Henry said: “It’s going to be tough but I cannot think of a better reason to put myself through it! The importance of a sustainable future for farming and our planet is non-negotiable.

"I'm taking 85 days' worth of food. I absolutely hope that I won't need it all. If things start going wrong I'll know quickly and I'll be able to start rationing so I'll be able to spin out 85 days to longer.

"I am so grateful to the suite of producers that have come on board. I’m out to test and hopefully prove that you can rely on eating food that makes you feel good both from the comfort that it hasn’t travelled far and through its great taste. It’s not easy to eat almost 6,000 calories a day.”

Henry is supporting three charities: Global Canopy, a data-driven not-for-profit organisation that targets the market forces destroying nature; Sustain which campaigns for a healthy and sustainable food system and Nomad Conservation Fund which helps conserve wildlife, habitat and wilderness in Tanzania.

“The three charities I’m raising money for are all delivering transformational change – demonstrating what can be done if we work together towards a common goal.” He ended.

For further information about PollyAnne and for details on how to donate or sponsor the challenge visit www.pollyanne.co.uk