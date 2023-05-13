Fife author set launches debut novel thriller set in Scotland and Middle East

Thomas Braid is based in Markinch and this is his first novel which sees its protagonist, Tom, travel following a similar path to the author. Braid has spent time in both regions where the book takes place.

Thomas was born in St Andrews, but has spent much of his working career in the Middle East - much like his protagonist. Thomas spent 20 years working in the Middle East, initially in Saudi Arabia in the oil and gas sector for Saudi Aramco.

After that he worked in the United Arab Emirates as an area quality, health, safety and environmental manager for an international construction company - the industry where he spent the bulk of his career. He retired in 2018 due to his wife’s ill health and has returned to Fife where he has now produced his debut novel.

First time author Thomas Braid will release Interfector on 25 May

The novel sees protagonist Tom being called into action one last time as he nears retirement. Tom is dragged along on a dangerous journey from the Middle East to his homeland of Scotland. He protects strangers and precious heirlooms, and fighting off attacks from every direction, all in the service of an enigmatic boss only known as "the German".

A spokesperson for the book’s publisher, Olympia, said: “Fans of thriller books will surely love Interfector”.

