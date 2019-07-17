Fife author to tell ‘Weem Witch’ story on BBC documentary

A Leven author is to star in a BBC documentary focusing on the 17th and 18th century witch trials in Pittenweem.

Leonard Low, author of The Weem Witch, will feature on BBC Alba programme Mach A Seo!, discussing the witch trials in the village and his book.

Filming is due to take place at the end of the month, and Leonard is currently in the process of writing the script.

The book tells the story of the Pittenweem witches who were incarcerated and tortured in the tolbooth, focusing in particular on the 1704/05 witch hunt.

He will be showing the show’s presenter around Pittenweem and St Monans, highlighting the locations and telling the story.

Leonard promises to give the “full story” of the witch hunts in Pittenweem.

‘The Weem Witch’ has sold thousands of copies and been reprinted three times since it was first published back in 2006.

Leonard has spoken about the book before, featuring on numerous radio and TV shows, but he is refusing to get excited about the new show just yet.

Speaking about a previous experience, he told the Mail: “They filmed me for a week. But then they lost the digital tape. I gave up a week for a show that never made it to television. I’ve been stung before.”

Leonard is also repeating his call for a monument or memorial acknowledging what happened.

“There is still nothing to say what happened,” he said. “I’ve harped on for years about it but nothing gets done.”