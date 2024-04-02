Fife author’s cold water therapy book aims to show benefits through women’s stories

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

50 Reasons Why: Finding Solace in the Sea by Laurie Graham was published last month on Amazon. The book tells the story of how being part of the outdoor swimming community that has changed their lives.

Laurie said: The book is a very beginners guide to cold water therapy. There are lots of hints and tips in there, so someone who is new to the water can actually understand what we are talking about.

“It’s geared towards women specifically, and I have 50 stories from 50 women all across the world who contributed towards the book with their own personal journey, and how and why they got involved with cold water therapy and what the benefits are.

The book contains 50 stories from 50 women who take part in cold water dips around the world (Pic: Laurie Graham)

“Every woman has given me a very personal story on how they got involved in the first place and why it would be good for somebody else.”

Laurie is a member of the Fife Floaters group of wild swimmers, having started it up with friends just over a year ago.

She said: “I have always had an interest in it and I did the Kinghorn Loony Dook a few years ago. My mother-in-law wanted to try it so I went along, I jumped in with one of my best friends. She wanted to do a s’ay yes to one thing every day’ kind of challenge. Kinghorn Loony Dook was the first say yes that we all did.”

After a dip under the full moon at Lower Largo, which Laurie described as “really magical”, she was hooked.

Cold water dips have become more and more popular in recent years, with a number of events now happening throughout the year, with the Covid lockdowns sparking an interest in for many.