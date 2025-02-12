Fife autism charity celebrates good news in bid to take over its premises

An autism charity inFife has secured its premises after months of uncertainty over its future.

Autism Rocks, which supports 3500 families, has reached an agreement with the Church of Scotland to buy Buckhaven and Wemyss Parish Church and Hall where it has mnet for the past eight years.

The church had announced it plans to sell the building, along with the neighbouring church, leaving the charity in limbo.

It started a major fundraising drive in a bid to buy and repair the buildings to ensure its services could continue, and this week it announced it had been successful.

Support included donations from David Archer of Kirkcaldy based business Sephra, pictured with with, Liza Quin and volunteer Dave Moug (right) (Pic: Submitted)

Sharing its “fantastic” news on Facebook, the charity said: “'An agreement has been made for Autism Rocks Fife to purchase the Buckhaven and Wemyss Parish Church and Hall.

“Firstly, we would like to thank the trustees of the Church of Scotland and the church's congregation for their support and kindness throughout this process. Our appreciation goes to MSP David Torrance and MP Richard Baker along with Fife Voluntary Action for their help and support over the last few months.

“We would also like to thank all those who have raised much needed funds for the purchase and the repairs that are needing to be carried out, your support has been truly amazing. Hopefully this support can continue over the next few months, whilst the repairs are being carried out and allow for us to expand our services to provide a safe, non judgemental environment for our families in a timely manner.”

Autism Rocks was founded by Liza Quin, and is run by volunteers.