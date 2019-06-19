Fife baker wins award for producing best scones in Scotland

A Fife baker produces the best scones in Scotland.

Cellardyke-based G H Barnett & Son collected the Best Scone in Scotland award at the recent Scottish Baker of the Year competition. The bakery won the award for its fruit scone at an award ceremony held in Glasgow, securing their place as one of the best bakers in the land. “We are delighted, absolutely delighted,” said Stewart Barnett. “Our customers voted for our products and we could not be more grateful to win. Thank you to everyone who has played a part in our on-going success.”

G H Barnett & Son also won a regional silver award in the bread category for its cheese and leak bread and a regional bronze award in the morning roll category for its granary roll.

Photo: Katielee Arrowsmith