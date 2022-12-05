Fisher and Donaldson will donate five pence from every fudge doughnut sold across December from both its shops, and Greens Retail in-store bakery counters across the Kingdom.

Money raised will go towards supporting Fife Gingerbread’s Heat & Eat appeal which aims to ensure that families across the Kingdom are kept fed and warm over this winter.

The appeal’s target this year is £20,000, with the money going to families most in need. Each family will receive a £15 cupboard essentials shopping bag, £40 food voucher and £45 fuel voucher.

Linsey Proctor, PR, comms and fundraising at Fife Gingerbread said: “The support from Fisher & Donaldson and Greens Retail, two family companies based in Fife, means so much to us. Our Heat & Eat appeal has never been more needed for families in Fife, and to have the support from such a well-known name as Fisher & Donaldson is fantastic.”

The long-standing bakery will also run a gingerbread colouring competition for families to take part in, and donation tins will be available in each store. The hope is that customers will choose to also donate directly to the appeal.

Chloe Milne, director, Fisher and Donaldson said: “We hugely admire the work that Fife Gingerbread does across Fife and have supported the charity for some time now, providing birthday cakes for kids who otherwise may go without.

“We hope that by joining together with Fife Gingerbread we can promote what is a vital charity doing great work in our communities, whilst raising much-needed funds for winter.”

Harris Aslam, director of Greens Retail said: “We were thrilled to come on board. It is wonderful to be able to be involved in vital fundraising for Fife Gingerbread this festive season and we hope our customers will get behind this brilliant local charity that does great work in our communities.”

Both Greens and Fisher and Donaldson have locations across the Kingdom, with a Fisher and Donaldson in store at Greens of Kirkcaldy, 168 St Clair Street.

