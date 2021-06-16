Fife band set to release debut EP

Sunstinger.

Sunstinger – which includes former members Glenrothes band, Sergeant – will release the sleek EP ‘Beyond The Frame’ on July 2.

Sharpening their sound with each release, the quartet list Joy Division, Slowdive, DIIV and The Charlatans as key influences for their own creations.

Since their 2017 debut the band have excelled, securing a slot at leading independent festival Liverpool Sound City in 2018, coverage from The Sun, Gigslutz, Independent Music News and more, in addition to radio support from BBC Radio Scotland, XS Manchester and Fresh Air Radio in the process.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Beyond The Frame’ encapsulates Sunstinger’s ability to craft a stellar collection of tracks that captures the beauty of their songwriting.

By conjoining cinematic soundworlds with spaced out vocals, the forthcoming EP showcases Taylor Wright, Scott Gourlay, Bill Anderson and Nick Hernandez excelling.

Written and recorded over the course of three days in substation with Magnus Collie (The Jesus and Mary Chain, Skids, Domiciles) at the end of 2020, Taylor Wright spoke about the creation process for the EP.

He said: “It was put together very quickly. We went into the studio with about 50 percent of the lyrics and no guitar parts. We actually wrote ‘All My Friends Are High’ at the rehearsal the night before and Scott, our guitarist, hadn't even heard it until he arrived at the studio the next day.

"For some reason the process just worked for us. We experimented with a lot of different guitar sounds as we wanted it to sound as loud as possible. We've left no space in the songs at all and Magnus was a big part in that too.”

Exploring deeper into the EP, Taylor explains how this project encapsulates everything Sunstinger represents: “It’s the sound we've been searching for these last few years. If it was 10 years ago everything before this would have been a learning process towards this EP.