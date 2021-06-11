Fife bank branch closure leads to calls for banking hub

Cupar's TSB has closed.

Local MP Wendy Chamberlain and Councillor Margaret Kennedy have noted with disappointment the confirmed closure of the TSB branch in Cupar.

Both have been campaigning for local community hubs which would assist in maintaining vital services in communities which are losing local banking services.

When TSB announced closures of branches across Fife, Ms Chamberlain organised a meeting with TSB to try to find a solution which would keep local services across the East Neuk and Fife.

This resulted in the opening of a TSB mobile advisor service in Anstruther – one of 43 new pop-up services in communities across the UK to support customers with their banking needs.

Ms Chamberlain said: “I’m disappointed to see the closure of the TSB in Cupar which means another local bank branch closure.”

“Margaret Kennedy and I are continuing to work on supporting the development of community hubs that can provide such services to everyone. We are actively engaged with the Community Access to Cash pilot schemes and are keen to see such services replicated in Cupar."

Ms Chamberlain continued: “These services are at the heart of most communities and maintaining their presence is a way of supporting those who still rely on them.”

Cllr Kennedy added: “Local community hubs have been a policy of the Liberal Democrats for years and it is through hard work and connecting with these banks that we are able to make these a reality.

“With the loss of the Cupar TSB branch, some banking provision will be available to constituents via Post Offices at the Crossgate in Cupar, Main Street in Ceres and Manse Road in Springfield.

“Local post offices are a key resource for communities and I’m pleased that the National Federation of Sub Postmasters is working with Citizens Advice and other agencies to make people aware of their local Post Office provision.”

Cllr Kennedy has long called for a banking hub in Cupar which could offer face-to-face services.