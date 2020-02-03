Fife barber first in Scotland to be awarded ‘Grand Master Barber’ title

An East Neuk barber is the first in Scotland to have been awarded the title of Grand Master Barber.

Following an examination procedure, the British Master Barbers (BMB) Alliance agreed that Tony Haresign met and exceeded the skill, professionalism and dedication to the craft of barbering needed, to be awarded the Grand Master Barber title.

On hearing that he was to be given the award, Tony, owner of Esquire Barbershop in Anstruther, was delighted.

“It has taken a huge amount of hard work and commitment to barbering to get to where I am and I feel truly honoured to be recognized in this way,” he said.

The criteria to achieve the level of Grand Master Barber is extremely high, and candidates must prove that they are not only extremely skilled technical barbers, but that they run professional businesses that are the future of British barbering.

Tony Copeland of the BMB was eager to highlight the importance of Tony’s award: “The criteria and examination process is so tough that few barbers come up to the mark. Currently there are very few Grand Master Barbers so to be the very first one in Scotland is a major accolade.”

Starting as an apprentice at the age of 15, Tony has stayed committed to men’s hair for more than 30 years.

Tony has cut hair in every conceivable place, from beaches to big stages, and uses his vision to create innovative and exciting photographic collections.

Tony opened Esquire Barbershop in 2011.

Since then it has become the go-to place for precision cuts, luxury shaves and beard trims. Offering online booking, cold beers, quirky books and cool movies, Esquire Barbershop is renowned for offering a barber experience not normally seen outside of the major cities.

Always pushing the artistic boundaries, Tony continually creates collections published in trade and fashion magazines across the world, and is in demand to show his skills at many of the industry’s biggest hair events like Salon International and Barber Connect.

He is also a keen advocate of education and visits colleges, salons and barbershops across the UK, offering inspirational barbering education to the next generation of professional barbers.

The BMB is dedicated to the raising of standards and promoting the best of British barbering. Find out more at www.hairbytonyharesign.com or follow Tony on Instagram @hairbytonyharesign.