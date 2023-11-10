Fife bars named among best in Scotland for watching live sport on television

Two Fife bars have been named among the top five best in Scotland to watch live sport. They were listed in a study by TV and electrical retailer Currys.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It analysed over 3700 UK pubs to determine which is the best for sports fans when it came to watching football, rugby or even the races down the pub with a pint. The full list is at https://www.currys.co.uk/techtalk/tv-advice/great-british-sports-pub-bible.html

It scored them out of an overall 50, against factors such as the average price of a pint in the area, the number of screens, the availability of a big screen, anti-social behaviour figures per postcode and more to give an ultimate list of the best UK sports pubs.