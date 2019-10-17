Fife-based blogger launches new book featuring Edinburgh’s hidden gems

A new book showcasing the secluded gems that make Scotland’s capital city so special has been collated by Fife-based Shawna Law.

Pockets of Pretty allows readers to discover Edinburgh as they’ve never seen it before, through the lens of popular Instagrammer Shawna, aka @ExploringEdinburgh.

Originally from Malaysia, Shawna has lived in Fife since she was ten and is currently based in Lochgelly.

Her love for the capital city blossomed when she studied at the University of Edinburgh, and having graduated two years ago this book is a reflection of her work as a content curator over recent years.

Through the pages of the book, she takes readers on a stroll through Edinburgh’s ‘villages’, from the Georgian grandeur of the New Town to the fishmarket squares of Newhaven.

Smaller, often overlooked pockets of pretty are explored in all their charm, too.

As Shawna documented all of her favourite bits of the city on Instagram, her account quickly gained traction and she is now followed on the social media site by over 40,000 followers.

Her book offers tips and tricks of a successful Instagrammer, and advice on where the best places to capture a picture-perfect shot are hidden.

Brimming with chats with independent business owners and an array of local insight, there are a lot of hidden gems to be discovered – either with businesses to visit or just simply places to enjoy a wander and admire your surroundings.

Shawna’s photography documents the changing seasons and is a visual celebration of Edinburgh for those seeking a fresh take on the historical city.

She said: “Locals will discover something new, visitors inspired to venture beyond the usual tourist spots, and armchair travellers will dream.”