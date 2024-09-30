Liza Quin, founder of Autism Rocks.

An autism charity that supports 3500 families faces an uncertain future as it fights to keep its home.

Autism Rocks has leased Buckhaven Parish Church hall for the last eight years, using it as a centre for its activities to help those with autism and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But now, the Church of Scotland has announced it plans to sell the building, along with the neighbouring church.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liza Quin, founder of Autism Rocks, is determined to raise enough cash to buy and repair the buildings to ensure the service can continue.

She explained: “We’ve been told that the church want to sell the church and the hall together. We’ve leased the hall for the last eight years and we’re now trying to raise funds to buy them. If we can’t get the church through either a Community Asset Transfer or a Right to Buy then we’ve no where to go – 3500 families will have no where to go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The asking price for the church and hall is £115,000, although Liza said it is estimated a further £150,000 of repairs is required, including the roof, heating, flooring and toilets.

The team of volunteers at Autism Rocks have looked for new premises, however they have failed to find anything suitable.

And even if they could find something, it would have to be exactly the same as the current building, to enable anything close to a smooth transition for those who rely on the services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liza said: “To try and transition 3500 families from one building to another, which is completely different is not going to happen, never mind the fact we can’t find anywhere else.

"We would lose our families as it would cause too much stress and anxiety.

"What we have now is perfection – the sensory garden, the hall, the sensory room – and there’s no way we can replicate that somewhere else.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Autism Rocks is the only charity of its type locally and receives referrals from NHS Fife and social workers.

It opens five days a week and welcomes children from the age of two, as well as adults. As well as a sensory garden and sensory room, it hosts various groups and activities including drop in sessions and those for teens and adults. There’s also a weekly family day.

It currently supports more than 780 families in the Methil, Buckhaven, Leven and Kirkcaldy areas alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liza continued: “The centre is a safe space where they can come and be themselves, not what society expects them to be.

"There’s no judgement here. Everyone is on the same journey, just at different stages.

"There are people that have been coming to us since we opened eight years ago. They have no where else to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can’t even bear to think about what would happen if we had to close. It’s literally the only social outing that our kids, teens and adults get.

"If people don’t have that space they will be lost, become isolated again and I do not intend that to happen.

"We’re hoping the community will get behind us in any way they can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What we’re really needing apart from all the money is, we’re needing letters of support from local businesses and organisations that use the centre.”

If enough cash can be raised for the charity to buy the property, Liza said the plan would be to extend the current premises to include the ground floor of the church while leasing the upper floor rooms to other local organisations.

Anyone who can provide either monetary or practical help can contact Liza on 07825 869 511 or email [email protected]

An online fundraising page can be found here