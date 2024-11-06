Fife-based first aid charity moves into new home in former police station its 20th anniversary year

Gary Cummings, trustee and volunteer, and Alex MacDonald, chairman, with the Burntisland First Aid Services Trust ambulance.

A Burntisland based charity which has been providing first aid training and support at events across Fife and further afield for the last 20 years has a new home.

Burntisland First Aid Services Trust recently moved into the town’s former police station on the High Street giving the charity a place to call home for the first time.

The trust’s volunteers offer first aid training courses for businesses and organisations as well as providing first aid cover at a range of events including motor racing, equestrian events, student balls and community events like the town’s own Games Day and fireworks display.

For the last two decades the charity has been providing its training courses at hired venues across the local area, however now the volunteers have a dedicated space to teach people first aid skills.

Burntisland First Aid Services Trust provides first aid cover at around 150 events every year.

Alex MacDonald, chairman of the Trust, said: “This is the first time we have had our own premises we can actually teach in.

“We’ve had an office at the railway station which has been overflowing with kit but it’s never been somewhere we could use for training.

“We have used multiple premises in the past, renting them for courses, but it meant hauling lots of kit around.

“Until now every time we’re asked to do a course we have to find a venue to hire, collect the kit and take it there. It’s expensive to keep hiring places and there’s a lot of kit to carry around. Now we own the building we can run the courses from here.

Burntisland Highland Games is one of the many events the Burntisland FAST volunteers attend each year.

“We’re at an end of the High Street that’s a bit quieter, so we’re bringing more activity to this end of the town and we’re giving an unused building another use.”

It’s been a long process for the trust to purchase the new premises, but they were finally able to move in around four weeks ago and they are settling in and have already held a few courses.

Alex continued: “We realised the building was no longer being used and contacted the Scottish Police Authority. We suggested that we might be able to buy the premises – although we didn’t know the cost at that time – and could lease it back to the police who were also looking for somewhere for the community officers. They were interested in the idea, but the process took a long time, partly because of legal complications and partly because of the fundraising required.

"We had saved enough to show that it was a serious proposal, and we were lucky to get funding from lots of different sources, locally and nationally.

"It took about three years from agreeing to the purchase in principal to us actually moving in.

"We’ve had some work done inside by a local company and we moved in about four weeks ago. The furniture items and paint have been kindly donated by local businesses too.”

As well as the training room, which can comfortably host up to 12 people for sessions, the former police station has a welcome area, kitchen, meeting rooms and storage space.

The local community police officers also have an office within the building.

Alex said: “Upstairs there are further offices which gives us lots of scope for the future.

"For now we’re getting settled, but we can in future look to lease out the space to other groups and organisations.”

Although it has been providing first aid services for the last 20 years, many people are still unaware of the work of Burntisland First Aid Services Trust.

The charity was set up in 2004 by a group of people who were involved in other first aid organisations, who believed they could provide a better service for their clients and it has been growing ever since.

Alex, who has been involved in first aid since he was 11 or 12, said: “We’ve grown from nothing and we’ve got busier and busier as the years have gone by. It’s a nice coincidence to have our own premises in our 20th year.

"We attend about 150 events a year and not just in Fife. We travel all over.

"We’ve got about 25 volunteers at the moment and are always looking for more.

"We’ve got several nurses and an anaesthetist among our volunteers and we have/have had a number of our members go on to have a career in the medical field.

"It’s really rewarding and you get a real buzz when you have helped someone who was really not very well and then you see them again at a later date and they are really thankful.”

Every member is trained to a basic standard of first aid, but most have gone on to develop their skills a lot further, while others learn from their peers, and all must update their knowledge every three years to ensure they keep up with the latest developments in first aid procedures.

The volunteers provide first aid cover at events and could be faced with any medical incidents from cuts and scrapes, to broken bones or something more serious or life-threatening.

The trust’s own ambulance enables the team to provide a comprehensive and first response at major events, no matter where they may be and with 4x4 capabilities it is able to go anywhere.

Burntisland First Aid Services Trust relies on its own fundraising to cover its costs of transport, running and maintaining its ambulance and the first aid supplies. It doesn’t charge for manpower, although it does ask for donations to cover the cost of supplies and travel. It also runs first aid courses for businesses and organisations.

For more information about Burntisland First Aid Services Trust visit bfast.org.uk