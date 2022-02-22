Fife-based singer who appeared on ITV talent show 'The Voice' changes stage name

JUŁIA, who performed on the show last year but wasn’t selected in her blind audition, will now be known as LUNA J.

She decided on the name change as her new music is set to be heavily influenced by hip hop and punk rock, so it was felt a new musical direction and a new name felt good together.

Her new name was inspired from a conversation with her management team.

LUNA J. Pic credit: Lewis Milne.

LUNA J's first show is taking place on March 1 at Edinburgh's Hard Rock Cafe, where she will be on stage from 9.00pm.

Her new revamped single, Don't Be Shy, which is the first official release under LUNA J, is currently going through the final mix and is due to be released on Friday, April 22.

LUNA J, from Kinghorn, said: "It’s been such a great experience and process so far and now I just can't wait to unleash LUNA J on the world.

"The new musical direction is not anything new to me personally and I have written songs perfect for this feel and style years before it was even being spoken about between myself and my management team, so I'm now buzzing to be almost ready to get it all out there and hear what my fans think.

"I think the fans will really get behind the new feel and I hope that even more people will have a chance to listen as well – some who may not have enjoyed what I was doing as much before."

