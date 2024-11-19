Fife bathing waters: survey reveals which two were rated 'poor' as results rose across Scotland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bathing waters around Fife have earned excellent or good classifications in the latest quality tests - but two have been rated poor.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) unveiled its findings this week after carrying out checks during the busy summer months when beaches are busy with locals and visitors.

The water at a dozen Fife beaches was rated as excellent, with three rated as good.

Top rating went to Kirkcaldy (Seafield), Aberdour (Silver Sands), Aberdour Harbour (Black Sands); Crail (Roome Bay); Elie (Harbour) and Earlsferry, Ellie (Ruby Bay), Kingsbarns, and St Andrews (East Sands).

Aberdour Silver Sands scored highly again in the bathing water tests (Pic: Ian Rutherford)

A finding of goods was placed against Kinghorn (Pettycur), Leven and St Andrews (West Sands) - but Kinghorn (Harbour Beach) and Lower Largo were just two of three Scottish bathing waters ruled to be poor.

SEPA said it was working to reduce pollution at Kinghorn Burn which discharges into the bathing water. At Lower Largo, Scottish Water has had an on-going programme of work since the bathing water was designated for 2022 to understand the impact of their wastewater systems and identify improvements required.

Overall, Fife’s results were in line with the Scottish picture which saw the highest number of bathing waters on record meeting the best environmental standards - 87% were excellent or good,.

Ruth Stidson, principal scientist for bathing waters at SEPA, said: “Protecting and improving our bathing waters is crucial for water users, local economies, and communities. While we celebrate the improvements made so far, we are not complacent. We will continue our work to ensure these improvements are sustained and where necessary further improvements are made, so people can enjoy our bathing waters now and in the future.”

Gillian Martin, Acting Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy welcomed the report’s findings, adding: “We continue to see the benefits of our continued investment in protecting and improving bathing waters across the country, and targeted work in priority catchments.

“However, there is still work to do to ensure that all designated bathing waters meet the required standards. We want to make sure that as many people as possible can enjoy our bathing waters, which is why we continue to work closely with SEPA and Scottish Water to monitor and improve water quality.”