Fife beach at heart of marine project to return seagrass meadows to Forth

A Fife beach is to an exciting experiment as part of an award-winning marine project to return seagrass meadows to the Firth of Forth.

Over the past three years, the Restoration Forth team, with the help of hundreds of volunteers, have planted 156,000 seagrass seeds at three locations – Burntisland Sands, Belhaven Bay, and Drum Sands.

And as the project enters a new phase, seeds collected by the team from Orkney, Moray Firth and the Forth are being planted at Burntisland to test which seed has the best germination and survival rate.

Lyle Boyle from Restoration Forth project said: “We have learned so much during the first three years of the Restoration Forth project, so it’s been really exciting to be able to take those learnings to our Burntisland test site.

A team from Restoration Forth along with volunteers planting seagrass seeds at Burntisland beach in the Forth (Pic: Maverick Photo Agency)

“With the help of our volunteers, we’ve planted over 64,000 seagrass seeds, collected from three different locations, this month. From now until December we’ll monitor progress and if one of the seed sources proves more successful then we will seek to source more seeds from that location for future restoration trials.”

Restoration Forth is working with communities around the Forth to plant seagrass meadows to provide habitat for marine life to flourish in order to help support the river’s marine food web. It aims to restore up to four hectares of seagrass meadows and European flat oyster beds in the Firth of Forth.

The three locations for the planting were selected due to being sheltered, and along with the discovery of remanent seagrass, it’s hoped they will provide suitable growing conditions.

A team of volunteers sits at the heart of the initiative.

Irene Motion, who has been part of it, said: “It makes me feel really hopeful. I so hope we can restore the seagrass meadow here as once you've read a bit about seagrass and learned a bit about it, you realise how important it is and how it can contribute to environmental restoration. It's nice to feel like I might have been a part of that.”

Volunteer Melanie McAinsh added: “During this seagrass planting cycle, we used a slightly different technique to what we have done before. We used a grid mechanism which was new - but the biggest excitement for me is that the seeds we planted were ones we actually handpicked ourselves, which makes it so special.”

The current phase of Restoration Forth is also funded by Sky and the Cinven Foundation and supported by the Scottish Government’s Nature Restoration Fund, managed by NatureScot.