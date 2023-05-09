Last month, volunteers from W.L. Gore Associates (UK) – which has plants in Dundee and Livingston - helped Fife Coast & Countryside Trust clean up at Seafield Beach, Kirkcaldy. In four hours, the volunteers from both parties collected 20 bags of rubbish and a tyre from the popular Lang Toun beach.

A spokesperson for W.L. Gore Associates said: “The volunteers very much enjoyed the day and were delighted to have been able to help keep the long, sandy beach clean for locals and visitors alike.”

The beach clean up is part of a previously announced, wider partnership between the trust and W.L. Gore Associates (UK) which will see the manufacturing company provide GORE-TEX clothing to the trust.

