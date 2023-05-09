News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Met Police ‘regrets’ over arrests of anti-monarchy protesters
48 minutes ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
1 hour ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
3 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
5 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
5 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest

Fife beach clean-up cements partnership with coastal trust

Representatives from a leading Scottish manufacturing company have helped a local coastal trust with its efforts to clean up a Fife beach.

By Callum McCormack
Published 9th May 2023, 10:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 10:03 BST

Last month, volunteers from W.L. Gore Associates (UK) – which has plants in Dundee and Livingston - helped Fife Coast & Countryside Trust clean up at Seafield Beach, Kirkcaldy. In four hours, the volunteers from both parties collected 20 bags of rubbish and a tyre from the popular Lang Toun beach.

A spokesperson for W.L. Gore Associates said: “The volunteers very much enjoyed the day and were delighted to have been able to help keep the long, sandy beach clean for locals and visitors alike.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The beach clean up is part of a previously announced, wider partnership between the trust and W.L. Gore Associates (UK) which will see the manufacturing company provide GORE-TEX clothing to the trust.

Volunteers from W.L. Gore Associates (UK) and Fife Coastal and Countryside Trust cleaned Seafield Beach, KirkcaldyVolunteers from W.L. Gore Associates (UK) and Fife Coastal and Countryside Trust cleaned Seafield Beach, Kirkcaldy
Volunteers from W.L. Gore Associates (UK) and Fife Coastal and Countryside Trust cleaned Seafield Beach, Kirkcaldy
Most Popular

Further volunteering days are also expected as the partnership forges continues.

Related topics:RepresentativesFifeKirkcaldyLivingston