Fife beach contamination: MP questions 'unacceptable' pollution at Kinghorn and Burntisland

A series of questions have been tabled after a warning not to bathe at two Fife beaches following the discovery of high levels of contamination.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) issued the alert on the harbour beaches at Kinghorn and Burntisland - two popular places for holidaymakers and day trippers as well as local residents - after recording high microbiological contamination readings at both locations.

The warning was issued on July 15 - the day after a high result was found in a routine sample. SEPA advised against bathing or paddling with the warning still in place. Notices alerting visitors have been placed at both beaches.

Melanie Ward, MP for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, has written to the Gillian Martin MSP, the Scottish Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action and Energy, demanding to know the specific cause of this contamination, and how long the alert will last.

Warning signs have been put on the beaches in Burntisland and Kinghorn (Pic: Facebook)

She also wants to know when the water quality was last monitored at a number of other beaches - which are not affected - including Dysart, Kirkcaldy, and Aberdour,.

She said: “It is unacceptable to have sewage polluting our beautiful beaches. It should not be too much to ask for my constituents to be able to swim in a clean sea on a warm day in the town where they live.

“The beaches have been extremely busy in recent weeks and many are concerned about how frequently - or infrequently - SEPA has been monitoring the water quality on Burntisland and Kinghorn. Incidents like this can have a negative impact on our local economy because Burntisland and Kinghorn both attract visitors and tourists to our beautiful seafronts and beaches.”

SEPA has warned that exposure to the contamination may cause illness, and members of the public are temporarily advised against bathing, paddling, or playing in the sea or streams running into both beaches until further notice.

Signage has been placed at key access points. The guidance includes do not enter the water to paddle or swim; keep pets away from the water; wash hands and footwear after visiting the area, and ensure you wash your hands before eating and/or drinking. SEPA also urges people not to take anything home from the beach, and not to gather or consume shellfish collected from this area.

No other beaches are affected.