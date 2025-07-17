Fife beach contamination: SEPA update as alert at Kinghorn and Burntisland beaches is lifted

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 17th Jul 2025, 16:52 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2025, 11:44 BST
An alert warning against bathing at two Fife beaches following the discovery of high levels of contamination has been lifted.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) said visitors can now bathe and paddle in the waters at Kinghorn and Burntisland. Warning signs at both locations are now being removed.

The agency issued the alert at the harbour beaches - two popular places for holidaymakers and day trippers as well as local residents - after recording high microbiological contamination readings at both locations. It was issued on July 15, the day after a high result was found in a routine sample.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEPA had warned that exposure to the contamination could cause illness, and members of the public are temporarily advised against bathing, paddling, or playing in the sea or streams running into both beaches until further notice.

View of the beach at Kinghorn (Pic: TSPL)placeholder image
View of the beach at Kinghorn (Pic: TSPL)

A spokesperson said: “We have taken further water samples, and we are satisfied that there is no evidence of any pollution event, and the water quality is no longer impacted. We suspect the cause of the high results was related to the wet weather following a sustained dry period on Monday. However, our officers will continue to investigate for any obvious causes.

“SEPA’s electronic sign at Kinghorn has been changed to advise bathing and paddling can resume, and Fife Coast and Countryside Trust have removed the signs at both bathing waters.”

The alert also sparked concern among local businesses and politicians.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Melanie Ward, MP for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, has written to the Gillian Martin MSP, the Scottish Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action and Energy, demanding to know the specific cause of this contamination. She also wants to know when the water quality was last monitored at a number of other beaches - which are not affected - including Dysart, Kirkcaldy, and Aberdour.

Warning signs are being removed from the two beaches (Pic: Facebook)placeholder image
Warning signs are being removed from the two beaches (Pic: Facebook)

She said: “It is unacceptable to have sewage polluting our beautiful beaches. It should not be too much to ask for my constituents to be able to swim in a clean sea on a warm day in the town where they live.

“The beaches have been extremely busy in recent weeks and many are concerned about how frequently - or infrequently - SEPA has been monitoring the water quality on Burntisland and Kinghorn. Incidents like this can have a negative impact on our local economy because Burntisland and Kinghorn both attract visitors and tourists to our beautiful seafronts and beaches.”

No other beaches were affected.

Related topics:KinghornFifeKirkcaldy

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice