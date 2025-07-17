An alert warning against bathing at two Fife beaches following the discovery of high levels of contamination has been lifted.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) said visitors can now bathe and paddle in the waters at Kinghorn and Burntisland. Warning signs at both locations are now being removed.

The agency issued the alert at the harbour beaches - two popular places for holidaymakers and day trippers as well as local residents - after recording high microbiological contamination readings at both locations. It was issued on July 15, the day after a high result was found in a routine sample.

SEPA had warned that exposure to the contamination could cause illness, and members of the public are temporarily advised against bathing, paddling, or playing in the sea or streams running into both beaches until further notice.

View of the beach at Kinghorn (Pic: TSPL)

A spokesperson said: “We have taken further water samples, and we are satisfied that there is no evidence of any pollution event, and the water quality is no longer impacted. We suspect the cause of the high results was related to the wet weather following a sustained dry period on Monday. However, our officers will continue to investigate for any obvious causes.

“SEPA’s electronic sign at Kinghorn has been changed to advise bathing and paddling can resume, and Fife Coast and Countryside Trust have removed the signs at both bathing waters.”

The alert also sparked concern among local businesses and politicians.

Melanie Ward, MP for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, has written to the Gillian Martin MSP, the Scottish Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action and Energy, demanding to know the specific cause of this contamination. She also wants to know when the water quality was last monitored at a number of other beaches - which are not affected - including Dysart, Kirkcaldy, and Aberdour.

Warning signs are being removed from the two beaches (Pic: Facebook)

She said: “It is unacceptable to have sewage polluting our beautiful beaches. It should not be too much to ask for my constituents to be able to swim in a clean sea on a warm day in the town where they live.

“The beaches have been extremely busy in recent weeks and many are concerned about how frequently - or infrequently - SEPA has been monitoring the water quality on Burntisland and Kinghorn. Incidents like this can have a negative impact on our local economy because Burntisland and Kinghorn both attract visitors and tourists to our beautiful seafronts and beaches.”

No other beaches were affected.